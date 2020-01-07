Windows 7 Not Allowed on Bryn Mawr College Network After 1/14/20

After January 14, 2020, Computers running Windows 7 will no longer be allowed on the Bryn Mawr College network.

Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for Windows 7 after January 14. Beginning this month, LITS will be reaching out to staff and faculty currently using Windows 7 to initiate a plan for their transition to a new operating system or other solution.

Please contact us if you’re still using Windows 7 and would like to schedule an upgrade to Windows 10: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.