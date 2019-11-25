Migrating from Tegrity to Panopto

Over winter break, LITS will be moving to a new lecture capture platform, Panopto. We are replacing our current lecture capture system, Tegrity, which McGraw Hill will sunset at the end of this year. The migration timing will ensure that we are up and running with Panopto in all lecture capture-enabled classrooms by the first day of spring 2020 classes, Tuesday, January 21.

LITS staff will be providing trainings the week of January 13 with those who record in classrooms and will be on-site the first week of classes to ensure that recording goes smoothly. We are also compiling Tech Docs and training videos that will be available online to view before using Panopto.

In addition to classroom lecture capture, Panopto offers many more features than Tegrity, including media streaming, video captioning, and embedded quizzing. We are excited to test out these new elements and share them with the community in the coming months!

In the meantime, stay tuned for more updates as we complete this migration. Please email help@brynmawr.edu with any questions or concerns.