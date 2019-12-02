Migration to new lecture capture platform, Panopto

As a reminder, this winter break, LITS will be migrating from Tegrity to a new lecture capture platform, Panopto. The migration timing will ensure that we are up and running with Panopto in all lecture capture-enabled classrooms by the first day of spring 2020 classes, Tuesday, January 21.

We wish to remind our community that, in order to ensure a successful migration, LITS staff will be providing trainings during the week of January 13 with those who record in classrooms. We will also be on-site the first week of classes to ensure that recording goes smoothly. In addition to these efforts, LITS is compiling Tech Docs and training videos that will be made available online for all users to view before using Panopto, and for continued support.

Among the features that Panopto are media streaming, video captioning, and embedded quizzing. We are excited to test out these new elements and share them with the community in the coming months!

In the meantime, we will continue to update the community as we complete this migration, and we are available to answer any questions sent to help@brynmawr.edu.