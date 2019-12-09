Migration to Panopto is underway

LITS’ migration from Tegrity to Panopto, our new lecture capture platform, is underway. We are completing the migration during winter break in order to ensure that the Panopto software is installed in all lecture capture-enabled classrooms by the first day of classes of spring 2020.

In order to complete a successful migration, we have contacted frequent users of Tegrity, asking them to communicate with us regarding their storage and archiving needs for content currently on Tegrity. We encourage all faculty and staff who have received communications regarding this migration to communicate with LITS by December 13, 2019.

This transition would not be complete without providing continued support for our community, which we will do through trainings during the week of January 13, on-site recording support during spring, and continued assistance through our regular services. Our Tech Docs section will also include documentation on the use of Panopto, as well as training videos for all users.

As a reminder, some of the added features that Panopto offers are media streaming, video captioning, and embedded quizzing. In the next months, we will be testing out these features and we look forward to implementing them and sharing them with our community.

If you have any questions or concerns about the Tegrity migration to Panopto, please email us at help@brynmawr.edu, and we will be glad to answer your questions.