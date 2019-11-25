Spring 2020 Course Shells Up in Moodle

Course shells are now available in Moodle for spring 2020 academic courses. As a reminder, course shells are visible to students by default during pre-registration so that instructors can make materials (old syllabi, course text lists, etc.) available to pre-registered students. If you would like to also make these materials available to interested students who have not yet registered (i.e., who are shopping), you can turn on guest access until registration closes. Instructors can temporarily hide course sections, activities and resources or temporarily hide entire courses to prevent registered students or guests from seeing them.

Changes for Spring 2020