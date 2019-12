This issue is now resolved. If you are continuing to experience issues logging in to Moodle or any other service, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

Community members are experiencing issues while logging in to Moodle. LITS is aware of the problem and is actively working to resolve it. We will continue to post information to the blog as it becomes available.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions, 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.