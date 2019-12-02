Routine System Maintenance: 2020

LITS coordinates with divisions across the College to confirm our system maintenance schedule annually. Not all systems will necessarily be unavailable during these maintenance windows; however, you should assume that they will be and plan critical work around the system maintenance schedule. LITS will provide details on the LITS Blog whenever possible. Want to receive reminder emails? Subscribe to System Status posts.

The PeopleSoft patch testing schedule is determined by our vendor and does not follow the system maintenance schedule.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu.