Classroom Computer Upgrades during Winter Break

LITS will be performing necessary maintenance on all classroom computers during winter break (December 13 – January 17). As usual, this work will be scheduled around any existing room reservations.

During this time, some classroom computers will be upgraded and all will be reimaged. Tegrity will be removed and replaced with the College’s new lecture capture service, Panopto. You may also notice some minor updates to existing software.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.