Panopto Implementation and Training

LITS’ migration from Tegrity to Panopto, our new lecture capture platform, is still underway. The software is expected to be installed in all lecture capture-enabled classrooms and fully integrated in Moodle by the first day of classes of spring 2020. Early in the spring semester, we will migrate user content that had been until now stored on Tegrity. Any content specifically needed for the spring 2020 semester has been properly identified and marked as a priority.

During this transition, LITS is committed to providing continued support to the College community in the form of training, Tech Docs, and individual assistance. To this end, our staff will be on hand during the first week of classes for support in classrooms. Individual/further help can be requested by emailing help@brynmawr.edu and mentioning Panopto in the subject line. Our team is glad to answer your questions.

In addition, on Thursday, January 16th, LITS will host a Panopto Creator Training* for anyone on campus who plans to interact with the new system. This is a remote training hosted by Panopto via Zoom; we will be streaming it in Canaday Library, Room 315, and Park Science Building, Room 25, for those who would like to join in person.

Please see the event details and the Zoom link below to access the link to join the training remotely and to read more details about upcoming support for Panopto.

In the meantime, anyone interested in learning more about how to use Panopto can access supporting videos and documentation at support.panopto.com. To access this site, you will need to create a new account via the “New User?” option on the login page using your BMC email and a password of choice. Finally, Panopto access is also available directly at https://brynmawr.hosted.panopto.com when logging in with your BMC credentials via Moodle.

*Panopto Creator Training

When: Thursday, Jan. 16th, 2:15-3:15pm EST

Where:

Streaming in Canaday 315 and Park 25

Remotely, via Zoom link: https://panopto.zoom.us/j/462317401

What will be covered: