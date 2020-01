From 12pm – 4pm on Friday, 1/31 Software Center will be unavailable on College-owned Macs. During this time, faculty and staff will be unable to install College-provided software on their computers.

LITS will be performing some necessary maintenance to our software distribution tool. We will post when the maintenance is complete.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu