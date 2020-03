Bryn Mawr College community members may experience brief, intermittent problems connecting to the wireless network (eduroam) on Monday, March 9. LITS will be working with our vendor to replace a server during this time.

You will be able to use the wireless network throughout the day, but if you disconnect at any point you may experience delays reconnecting.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.