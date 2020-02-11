Survey Goes Live This Week: Give LITS Your Feedback!

Later this week, a random sample of students and all staff and faculty will receive an email from Kate Blinn (LITS Social Sciences and Data Librarian) requesting their participation in a survey for Library & Information Technology Services.

The MISO Survey is a national survey that was created at Bryn Mawr, and one in which we participate routinely to benchmark against our past performance and against our national peers.

The results of this survey will let us know what services are most important to you, what areas of our service need improvement, and ways we can best meet your library and information technology needs. We hope you will take the time to complete the survey. Your feedback is important to us, and your responses can make a significant contribution toward improving these areas of the College.

Further Information from the MISO Survey website:

The MISO Survey is a web-based quantitative survey designed to measure how faculty, students, and staff view library and computing services in higher education.

The MISO Survey addresses the following research questions:

What services and resources are important to our constituents, and how successfully do our organizations deliver them?

How effectively do we communicate with our campus communities about our services and resources?

How skilled are our constituents in the use of software and library databases? What additional skills do they wish to learn, and how do they wish to learn?

Which software and hardware tools do our constituents use, and which of these tools do they own?

What roles do our constituents play on campus? What demographic factors identify them?

What benchmarks can be established for excellent delivery of library and computing services?

Results of the 2020 survey will be published on our Reports page later this year.

If you have any questions regarding the survey, please contact Kate at kblinn@brynmawr.edu