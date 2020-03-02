Encrypting College-owned Macs 3/16

Following spring break, LITS will be running a process to encrypt College-owned Mac computers assigned to individual faculty and staff members. Many Macs are already encrypted – this is to clean up any remaining machines that either pre-date our encryption project or were deployed without encryption turned on.

The next time you log out of your Mac after March 16, your computer will encrypt (if it is not encrypted already). Here’s what the process will look like:

Log out of your Mac (not restart or shut down) before you leave for the day You’ll see a message that says add this user to FileFault Enter your College password You’ll see a message that says Enabling FileVault on your volume Click OK Your computer will encrypt. This could be quick, or it could take a couple of hours. Your computer is useable while it is encrypting. Please leave it connected to power and don’t turn it off. It’s fine to let the process run overnight. Next you’ll see a message with your FaileVault Recovery Key. You can write this down, but it’s not necessary – the Help Desk can always get it for you.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.