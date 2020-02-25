Network Outage in Wyndham and New Dorm, March 7th – March 11th

The fiber optic cables providing network and telephone service to New Dorm and Wyndham are damaged and need to be taken out of service for repairs. New Dorm will be without network or telephone service from approximately 8am on Saturday, March 7th until end of day on Wednesday, March 11th. Wyndham will be without network access from approximately 8am – 12pm on Saturday, March 7th.

During the outages there will be no network or telephone service. Fire Panels and emergency phones will have service.

Questions? Contact the Help Desk at 610-226-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.