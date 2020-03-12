Library & Information Technology Services for COVID-19

LITS is pleased to offer remote support to Bryn Mawr College community members via email at help@brynmawr.edu or phone at 610-526-7440. This is the best way to reach us always, but especially in the event of diminished staffing levels, campus building closures, and colleagues working remotely.
LITS’ Educational Technology Services team is ready to provide ongoing support on all matters related to online and blended teaching. See our guide to Academic Continuity during COVID-19.
There are a few ways to connect to Bryn Mawr College Library and Information Technology resources from off-campus:
- Use the College’s VPN (virtual private network) to connect to resources only available on campus such as network file storage and software downloads
- Find electronic library resources via Research Guides and Tripod (you’ll get a prompt to access via EZ-Proxy if you’re off-campus)
- Get self-service technology help from our Tech Docs
We also offer lots of tools and resources that support collaboration when you can’t be face-to-face:
- Make sure you have more than one option for Duo, including one that you can use off-campus, such as a smartphone, security token, or yubikey
- Use Microsoft 365 online resources for communication, collaboration, online meetings, and file sharing
- If you have a campus phone number, set up a Softphone on a computer or mobile device to make and receive calls from anywhere
- Learn about options for conference calling with your Softphone, Skype for Business, or Teams
- Save work-in-progress to OneDrive so that you can access it from anywhere, and make sure you have offline access to critical files and contact info for key people like colleagues, friends, and family
- Install Microsoft Office 2016 on your personally-owned computer
- If you plan to use a personally-owned computer for College work, reach out to us to discuss operating system, software, and setting updates that can help reduce risk. Install virus scanning software for free and be mindful of the College’s Data Handling Policy when choosing what data to access from a personally-owned computer or mobile device
For more information, browse our curated set of Continuity Tech Docs. Curious about a tool we haven’t discussed? Let us know and we’ll check it out: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.