Library & Information Technology Services for COVID-19

LITS is pleased to offer remote support to Bryn Mawr College community members via email at help@brynmawr.edu or phone at 610-526-7440. This is the best way to reach us always, but especially in the event of diminished staffing levels, campus building closures, and colleagues working remotely.

LITS’ Educational Technology Services team is ready to provide ongoing support on all matters related to online and blended teaching. See our guide to Academic Continuity during COVID-19.

There are a few ways to connect to Bryn Mawr College Library and Information Technology resources from off-campus:

We also offer lots of tools and resources that support collaboration when you can’t be face-to-face:

For more information, browse our curated set of Continuity Tech Docs. Curious about a tool we haven’t discussed? Let us know and we’ll check it out: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.