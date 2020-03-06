Academic Continuity during COVID-19

In an effort to provide academic continuity in the context of COVID-19, colleges and universities around the world have shifted their in-person instruction to online environments. At Bryn Mawr, the knowledge and experience gathered during years of blended instruction have prepared us to deploy proven and efficient teaching strategies that will lead to academic success. We hope we won’t need to shift significantly in this direction this spring, but we’re here to support you if you want to explore these options, prepare for potential scenarios, and/or make a shift for spring.

Educational Technology Services colleagues have created this academic continuity resource for faculty:

The team is ready to provide ongoing support on all matters related to online and blended teaching. To do so, they have curated key content in the form of guides, tutorials, and articles on how to implement and use the College’s tools and platforms for online learning. The materials on this site provide detailed information on recording voice-over presentations, lecturing with Panopto, and using Moodle in lieu of class activities, among many other technology-based solutions.

We are committed to fostering a sense of community and an environment of support during these times. We aim to do so by increasing our staff’s availability for one-on-one consultations (in-person or online), as well as scheduling workshops, group meetings, and drop-in office hours, all of which can be attended in-person or virtually. Contact Educational Technology Services colleagues via help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440 with questions, concerns, and to talk through ideas and options.

BMC librarians regularly provide online research consultation, and you and your students can continue to make appointments with them in the usual ways. For library services such as research support, InterLibrary Loan, and circulation, we’re currently hoping to operate as usual through the spring semester, but also preparing to deliver services as robustly as possible in case of any significant effects of COVID-19. This might include digitizing library materials and delivering them electronically, and supporting any primary source research in Special Collections via digital surrogates, visible storage containers, and/or other alternative access methods to support community members’ completing time-sensitive projects. Library colleagues are available to consult any time via library@brynmawr.edu, and you can make appointments via https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/library-help.

We’re coordinating closely with BiCo and TriCo counterparts so that we can support each other and all of you to the best of our collective ability in any COVID-19-related scenarios.