Update on library due dates

At this time the Bryn Mawr College libraries are extending all due dates for library items due this past week and in the next three weeks to May 18th. This includes books, DVDs, and EZBorrow and ILL materials. Due dates for library loaner laptops and multimedia equipment will be extended to April 6th. If need be, due dates for all items can be extended further if the current plan for the semester changes. Patrons will receive one email notice for each item with an altered due date, so you may receive multiple emails as we complete this process; please bear with us.

Students with items due after April 6th will be able to renew them through May 18th via Tripod, or by emailing circulation@brynmawr edu.

Because the libraries will all be closed, the request option in Tripod for physical materials has been removed, which will prevent both recalls and item requests. We will also be finding and cancelling recalls on library materials and adjusting those due dates as well, but this is not an automatic process and will take longer. If you have any concerns please contact us at circulation@brynmawr.edu.

Items currently on the hold shelf will not be cleared until well after the libraries re-open.

Any fines accrued during this period will be waived; if you notice any on your account after 2 business days, please contact the library at circulation@brynmawr.edu.