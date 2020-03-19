Remote Technology: Connecting with Students and Colleagues

One of the most helpful things we can do for each other while teaching, learning, and working remotely is to assess our own and each other’s access to electronic devices and the internet ahead of a class or meeting.

LITS has collected a set of questions that we hope will help guide these conversations with students and colleagues. Not all will apply in every situation – this is simply a prompt to help us think through what it will take to connect with one another.

In any case, consider hosting a “test session” where students or colleagues can connect via your intended audio/video conferencing tool. This helps everyone gain comfort while putting their tech setup to the test!

See our Continuity Tech Docs and LITS Blog posts for more ideas!