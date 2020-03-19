Remote Technology: Connecting with Students and Colleagues

One of the most helpful things we can do for each other while teaching, learning, and working remotely is to assess our own and each other’s access to electronic devices and the internet ahead of a class or meeting.
LITS has collected a set of questions that we hope will help guide these conversations with students and colleagues. Not all will apply in every situation – this is simply a prompt to help us think through what it will take to connect with one another.
- Are the resources I’m using easy to interact with from both a desktop/laptop computer and a mobile device?
- Could a student or colleague still participate/interact without a microphone & webcam? (Is text and/or asynchronous collaboration, such as a Teams chat or Moodle forum, a good option?)
- Are there alternatives for students and colleagues who are unable to participate in synchronous (live) activities due to slow or limited internet access? Is sharing a recording an option? Here are some providers offering free and discounted internet access in response to COVID-19.
- Do students and colleagues need to access tools that require a connection to the Bryn Mawr VPN or EZProxy?
- Is printing necessary? Must something be scanned, or is a photo ok? (Consider uploading editable versions of your documents and allowing submissions via Moodle or OneDrive)
In any case, consider hosting a “test session” where students or colleagues can connect via your intended audio/video conferencing tool. This helps everyone gain comfort while putting their tech setup to the test!
See our Continuity Tech Docs and LITS Blog posts for more ideas!