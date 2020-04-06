Beginning May 17 Moodle Will Use Duo for Multi-factor Authentication

After spring semester ends, LITS will be enabling Duo multi-factor authentication for Moodle to help keep your academic data secure.

This means that you will be prompted for Duo authentication when logging into Moodle, the same way you are prompted within Webmail, Bionic, and Tripod.

We highly recommend adding more devices (other than your cellphone) to your Duo account to ensure that you will be able to get into all of your Bryn Mawr College accounts even if you do not have your primary Duo device with you.

If you do not have an additional device to enroll but would like one, you can make an appointment with the Help Desk to purchase ($20) or borrow a Duo token as your additional device.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions.