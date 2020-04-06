Zoom Now Available for Students, Faculty and Staff

LITS is very pleased to offer Zoom Pro licenses as an additional option for students, faculty and staff hosting online meetings.

If you are using Teams or Skype for Business for web-conferencing and it meets your needs, you do not have to switch. We will continue to offer those tools.

Zoom has the same basic web-conferencing functionality, but has additional features that make it easier to manage large collaborative meetings and collaborative meetings involving non-Bryn Mawr people. See Which Web-Conferencing Tool Should I Use? for a comparison.

To get an account on Bryn Mawr College’s institutional Zoom license:

Go to brynmawr-edu.zoom.us Click Sign In Log in with your Bryn Mawr College email address and password

If you have already created a Zoom account using your brynmawr.edu email address, Zoom will ask you whether you wish to switch this account to the Bryn Mawr site license:

If you have a free account, switching to Bryn Mawr’s license will increase the upper limit of meeting attendees and provide additional controls to meeting hosts

If you have a personal Pro account, Zoom will provide a pro-rated refund of any unused license fees you’ve paid.

If you want to migrate, click Switch to the new account. Note that this action cannot be reversed.

If you have a personal Zoom account connected to a non-brynmawr.edu e-mail address, you will not be prompted to connect it to our site license. If you use Zoom for personal meetings, we recommend keeping a separate personal account.

Zoom for Outlook

You do not have to schedule Zoom meetings through the Outlook desktop app or Webmail. However, if you want this functionality, you can install the Zoom for Outlook Add-in.

Security in Zoom

As one of the most popular web-conferencing tools on the market, Zoom meetings have been a frequent target of “Zoom bombing” or “Zoom trolling” attacks, in which uninvited guests enter Zoom meetings, share inappropriate comments or images, and/or take control of screen-sharing. To help prevent these kinds of attacks, Bryn Mawr has enabled the “waiting room” by default for all meetings, which means that the host must admit attendees before they can join a meeting.

Using Zoom

For how-to guides on using Zoom, please see:

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.