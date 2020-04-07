Warning: New Phishing Scam, 4/7/2020

Please be aware of a new attempt to gather personal information, including cell phone and credit card numbers, from College community members. Be on the lookout for messages that appear to be coming from a Bryn Mawr Community member, but are coming from a fake email address (usually something like athenaowl.brynmawr.edu@gmail.com). Especially as so many of us are settling in to new ways of working, we must remember to be vigilant about email scams and phishing attempts.

If you get one of these messages, do not click or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe that you have given your information away to a phisher, change your password and contact the Help Desk right away. If you believe you’ve given your phone number to a phisher, you should monitor or screen your calls and can block any scam numbers that come through. Please contact your phone company for further assistance or questions about your phone number.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, the Help Desk is happy to help verify messages.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.