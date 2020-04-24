Library Due Dates Extended

The library recognizes that these are unusual times, and that with the campus being closed to most, library item returns will not happen in their usual timeframe. To that end:

Due dates will be extended to June 30th for all library materials checked out to graduating students. Dates may be extended further if necessary, depending on when the libraries open and students retrieve their belongings. This will be announced when we have that information.

Due dates will be extended through September 4th for materials checked out to continuing students. Materials taken off-campus may be returned whenever in-person courses resume.

Materials taken off-campus may be returned whenever in-person courses resume. The Library will provide shipping labels to graduating students and any students who do not plan to return to campus when classes resume in-person, so that they can ship library materials taken off-campus back to the library. An announcement will be made with details on how to request labels when staff are back on campus to accept returns.

Library staff will also retrieve and check in library books left at students’ carrels when we are able to return.

Students currently staying on campus who need to move out before the libraries reopen may return materials to the College Post Office. Items must either fit through the mail slot in the campus center or be handed in directly at the window, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm weekdays. Please do not leave items outside the window when it is closed.

We will post again when we begin to accept returns, or if due dates are updated. In the meantime, stay well and let us know if you have any questions at circulation@brynmawr.edu.