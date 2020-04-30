Zoom has announced a planned system-wide upgrade over the next month.

This upgrade involves the Zoom Client software installed on your hard drive.

It includes some new features, but the biggest change will be a shift to GCM encryption, which Zoom will turn on globally on May 30.

You can manually upgrade now to start using the new features: Sign in to the Zoom Client on your computer. Click on your initials or photo in the upper right corner. Choose Check for Updates from the drop-down menu.

If you have not upgraded by the time Zoom turns on GCM encryption system-wide on May 30, you will be forced to do so before you join your next meeting.

This upgrade will also apply to iOS and Android clients. Version 5.0 of these apps should be available for download in the Apple App Store and GooglePlay by April 30.