Planned Moodle Upgrades

In order to ensure our Moodle site is able to support planned and potential online teaching and learning needs, we will be performing our annual upgrade in stages this summer.

Weekend of May 17

Moodle will be moving to Duo at this point, but we will not be making any other changes in order to ensure service continuity for Summer 2020 courses.

After May 17, the process for logging in to Moodle will be:

Click Login in the upper right corner Click the appropriate button: Bryn Mawr for Bryn Mawr students, faculty and staff or students from other colleges who have been issued Bryn Mawr credentials

for Bryn Mawr students, faculty and staff or students from other colleges who have been issued Bryn Mawr credentials Haverford for Haverford students, faculty, staff, and students Type in your full username (i.e., including the @brynmawr.edu or @haverford.edu) and college password when prompted Authenticate with Duo

Midsummer Upgrade for Fall 2020 and Beyond

In order to maintain performance and preserve access to archived content, we will need to perform a clean install when upgrading Moodle this year. The tentative timeline for this process is as follows:

May 18-Aug 8 – Summer 2020 academic courses, advising and orientation sites, and placement exams continue to use the existing moodle.brynmawr.edu site

July 15 — Fall 2020 course shells become available on a new Moodle 3.8 site, temporarily called moodlenew.brynmawr.edu

Aug 13 – After the Summer II term has ended, we will shift to using the upgraded Moodle site: The new Moodle site will become moodle.brynmawr.edu The old Moodle site will become moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu. Fall 2017-summer 2020 content will remain accessible there according to our Moodle policy. The current moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu site, with content from fall 2014-spring 2017 goes away



What Can I Do Now to Prepare?

If there is content in moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu that you want to save, download copies now and save them to your hard drive, a network folder or OneDrive for long-term storage. See our End-of-Semester Archiving for Faculty post for more information on different ways to save content from Moodle.

If you want to work on your fall 2020 courses before the new site will be available in mid-July, LITS will create temporary fall course shells for you on the current site and move them to the new one when it is available. Please email us help@brynmawr.edu to request temporary fall course shells.

In June, LITS will begin reaching out to people with Teacher roles in non-academic Moodle courses (i.e., “organization” courses) to discuss whether and when to migrate them to the new site.

If you have any questions, please email help@brynmawr.edu.