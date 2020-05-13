RESOLVED: Intermittent Problems Logging in to Email

Update, 5:20pm: This issue has been resolved. Please report any lingering problems to the Help Desk.

Starting this afternoon, some community members have experienced issues logging in to Webmail. Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. In the meantime, if you use the full Outlook email client or the Outlook app on your phone or tablet, you will still be able to check your mail.

We will update when we have more information from Microsoft.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions, 610-526-7440.