As you may know, Adobe provided temporary at-home access to students so that they can continue to access Creative Cloud software remotely. Included in this was the temporary ability to save work online in Adobe’s Creative Cloud storage.

Follow these instructions to migrate your files before July 6. LITS is not able to retrieve files saved in Adobe Creative Cloud.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.