Panopto Training Webinars

Panopto is a platform for recording lectures and talks and storing and sharing any kind streaming videos in Moodle or on the web. Whether you are new to Panopto or are looking to brush up your skills, consider attending a free webinar regularly offered through Panopto Support.

As a Bryn Mawr College community member, you can create an account on the Panopto Support site by using your BMC email and a password of choice. Then, you will have access to the list of on-going webinars they provide through the Trainings tab on the Support site.

The next Basic Training Webinar is taking place on Wednesday, June 10, from 1-2pm (EDT), and you can register here: https://panopto.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Dp4r1_PQQq-GE0h85MKMJA.

If you are not able to attend a live webinar, Panopto makes the recording of previous webinars available in the Training tab to view at your convenience.

For specific issues or questions that are not addressed in a webinar, you can connect with Panopto Support through their weekly Zoom office hours on Fridays at 1pm (EDT), also accessible through the Trainings tab of the Support site.

For further support, please read through our Panopto Tech Docs, or email us at help@brynmawr.edu.