Returning Library Books: Students and Recent Grads

For any students who need to return library books, there are a number of options.
- Return To Campus Center:
The post office is continuing to accept returns, which should be placed in the mail slot in the Campus Center or handed in directly at the mailroom window. If you have oversized items but the mailroom window is closed, the bookshop will also be open and accepting returns from June 5-26, every day from 11am-5pm.
- Already Off-Campus with the Items?:
If you have library materials with you and are not returning to campus, the library will be sending out a survey to gather your information in order to send you mailing labels once we are back in the buildings, so look out for that communication!
If you are planning to return to campus once in-person classes resume, please just return the materials at that time.
- Already Returned Items?
Please note that since library staff are still not back on campus, your returned items will continue to appear in your checked out items in Tripod. We will check these in as soon as we are able. In the interim all due dates have been extended and no fines are being assessed.
Questions? Contact BMC Circulation at circulation@brynmawr.edu.