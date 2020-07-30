Kanopy video access is changing!

Kanopy access is changing!

Beginning in August 2020, Bryn Mawr’s access to Kanopy will be partially mediated. This means that while some films will be freely accessible, others will be available only through faculty request for use in classes. If you are a faculty member needing a mediated Kanopy title for a class, please request it in Kanopy, or contact media librarian Arleen Zimmerle directly.

Why is Bryn Mawr changing how we access films in Kanopy?

Kanopy operates on a “pay-per-view” basis, rather than a set amount billed annually, like our other streaming databases. This model has become unsustainable, not allowing the library to control costs. Bryn Mawr will continue to work with Kanopy in order to make their service as accessible as possible.

How will the new Kanopy work?

Users will still be able to browse the entire Kanopy catalog. Some films will be freely accessible to view instantly. Some films will require a faculty request to view. Once a film is requested, the form will come to the library for approval. The library will only be approving films that are used for classes or faculty or graduate research. Once approved, Kanopy will turn on access to the film in approximately 24-48 hours.

What other video options do I have?

We encourage you to see our streaming media page for thousands of films that Bryn Mawr has access to. Streaming titles are also listed in Tripod, the library’s catalog. The library also has thousands of DVD titles. If you are not seeing what you need, please contact Arleen for help.