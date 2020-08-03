Panopto Unavailable 8/15 9pm – midnight

Panopto has announced that they will be making a number of updates to the cloud service infrastructure to improve performance and scalability that require schedule downtime on Saturday, August 15. The target start time is 9:00 pm Eastern Time and they expect the downtime to last up to 3 hours.

During this downtime, users will not be able to access Panopto videos and will see a “Server unable to connect” message if attempting to upload or record to the cloud from a desktop or mobile recording app.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.