RESOLVED: Trouble Logging in to Some College Services (Including Email and the VPN)

Update: Community members should once again be able to log in to College services. If you are still experiencing any issues, please reach out to the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

Starting this afternoon, community members have started experiencing issues logging in to some College services, including email, the VPN, Moodle, and Tripod. LITS is actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions, 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.