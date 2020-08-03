Due to potential security weaknesses, we have had to restrict access to moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu, which currently houses archival course materials from fall 2014 to spring 2017 to people logging in while on campus or through VPN.

Faculty and staff are reminded to back up any course materials they need from this time period before August 18. On Aug 18, the site with content from fall 2014-spring 2017 will be decommissioned, and our current Moodle site, which contains course material from fall 2017 through summer 2020, will become the new moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu.