Moodle Outage and Changes 9am to 11am on Aug 18, 2020

As the final step in our Moodle upgrade process, both old and new Moodle sites will be down for scheduled maintenance between 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Aug 18, 2020

During this outage:

The URL for the new Moodle site (currently at poodle.brynmawr.edu) will change to moodle.brynmawr.edu.

The new Moodle site will be connected to Panopto, and Panopto course folders will be created for all fall 2020 academic courses.

The URL for the old Moodle site, with course content from fall 2017 through summer 2020 will become moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu.

The old moodlearchive site, with course content from fall 2014 through spring 2017 will be retired.

Starting at 11am, students, faculty and staff should log into moodle.brynmawr.edu to access fall academic courses. (We will place a redirect on poodle.brynmawr.edu to alert anyone who accidentally logs in after that.)

LAST CHANCE TO ARCHIVE COURSE MATERIALS FROM FALL 2014-SPRING 2017!!

If you need course materials on moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu, create and download a backup file BEFORE 9AM AUGUST 18. You will lose access to those materials at that point.

Advice on when and how to back up your Moodle course

Please note that due to security risks connected to outdated software on moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu, we have had to restrict access to people who are on physically on campus or logging in through the VPN. You will see a security warning when accessing the site, This is due to the outdated software; it is okay to proceed in order to archive materials, but this is why it is imperative that we take the site down as soon as possible. If you have trouble connecting to moodlearchive, try:

clearing your browser history

quitting and restarting your browser

using a different browser entirely

disconnecting from the VPN and reconnecting

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.