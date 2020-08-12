When and how to back up your Moodle course

In preparation for the final step of our Moodle upgrade (Aug 18, 2020), faculty and staff might need to create a back up of previous courses. Any action to back up courses or course files should be taken before Aug 18. To assist with this process, below is a quick guide on what to do with your courses based on when they were taught and when you will need them:

For Fall 2017 to Spring 2020 courses:

These courses are currently on Moodle (https://moodle.brynmawr.edu) and will be automatically archived by LITS on August 18, 2020. After that date, you will be able to access these courses via the archive at https://moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu.

For Spring 2017 and earlier courses:

These courses are currently stored on the Moodle archive (https://moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu) and will be permanently deleted on August 18, 2020. The current archive will be replaced with a more-recent archive containing courses from Fall 2017 and later.

If you have a Spring 2017 or earlier course and you will not be using the course this fall but would like to keep a backup, you may:

back up your course to OneDrive or your computer before August 18, 2020 following these instructions https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/6622; or

request LITS back up your course by sending a request to help@brynmawr.edu before August 18, 2020.

If you have a Spring 2017 or earlier course and will need your course for this fall, you should back up and restore your course to Poodle or request that LITS do that for you before August 18, 2020. Instructions for both are here: http://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/6626