Library curbside pickup and scanning through August 21

Because student employees will not be able to work in person from August 24th through September 8th during their quarantine period, the Libraries will not be able to offer scanning or curbside pickup of library materials between August 21st and September 8th.

Curbside Pickup

Please submit requests for curbside pickup no later than noon on Tuesday, August 18th, in order to be able to pick up materials by the last available day, Friday the 21st. TriCo materials may take longer to arrive, so we recommend submitting those requests as soon as possible.

To request materials for curbside pickup via Tripod, please see https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/9201#document_delivery for instructions.

If you need to pick up materials that have already been paged, please make sure to schedule those pickups if you haven’t already. Materials still awaiting pickup after August 21st can be picked up after the library opens for the semester. The outdoor book drop will also be closed at 4pm on August 21st and will be available again when the library reopens.

Scanning

Please submit requests for scanning of library materials no later than 5pm on Thursday August 20th (ideally as soon as possible). Scanning requests should all be submitted through ILLiad. For more information see https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/9201#interlibrary_loans.

InterLibrary Loan article requests for scans from other institutions will still be processed during the August 24 – September 7th window based on other institutions’ opening and services.

Please contact circulation@brynmawr.edu or library@brynmawr.edu with questions.