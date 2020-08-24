Seeking Community Feedback – We’d love to hear from you!

LITS is committed to continually improve our services and offerings and the ways in which the community experiences those services. One of the ways that we know what needs the most attention is by hearing from you!

We are always open to receiving feedback and hearing about what’s working really well and what may need a little extra attention. Starting on September 1st, one the ways we hope to get some of that feedback will be through very short surveys sent out after Help Desk tickets are resolved. The surveys will be sent out randomly, so you won’t get one every time you ask a question via the Help Desk. You will also start seeing links to a feedback form pop up in the signatures of LITS staff members.