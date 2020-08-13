New Phishing Attempt, 8/13

Posted August 13th, 2020 at 5:22 pm.

Please be aware of a recent attempt to gather login, password, and other secure personal or College data from Bryn Mawr College community members.

Be on the lookout for messages that appear to be soliciting faculty evaluations via Microsoft Sharepoint and contain a link to a file. The email may also include names of Bryn Mawr College community members. This is a scam.

A screenshot of an email window. It has a link to open a file and an attachment from Microsoft Word.

Do not click links, download files, or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe you’ve given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, the Help Desk is happy to help verify messages.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu

