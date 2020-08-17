LITS Fall Newsletter #1: Software, Library Hours, Makerspace and more

Sent to faculty and staff listservs 8/17/20:

Welcome to the first LITS Fall Newsletter!

These messages will collect important information and reminders about library and information technology services that are new or different for the fall 2020 semester. Look for issues 2, 3, and 4 on August 24, August 31, and September 14.

Ways we’re sharing information

We’re keeping a list of frequently asked questions and answers, which we’ll add to regularly into fall. Have a question that’s not addressed yet? Please don’t hesitate to ask.

Our Library & Information Technology Services for COVID-19 page collects academic and business continuity resources as well as tips on managing remote work.

All newsletters and announcements are posted on the LITS Blog

Lab Software

We’re in the final stages of implementing two solutions that will provide remote access to the software normally available on public computers. The first (LabStats) provides remote access to a physical lab computer and all of the software that’s on it. The second (Apporto) is a cloud-based solution that uses a web browser to essentially “stream” a lab software environment. The great thing about this solution is that it works from any device with a web browser and internet access. We’re excited to provide details and instructions as we complete our testing.

Access to Required Course Readings Across the BiCo

The bookstore and the library are working together to purchase all e-books we can for required course texts. The libraries will be reaching out to Bryn Mawr faculty who have Haverford students enrolled in their classes to provide information about how Haverford enrollees can gain access to electronic resources that Bryn Mawr, but not Haverford, has access to. Likewise, Haverford will provide Bryn Mawr students taking classes at Haverford with access to resources only Haverford has.

New in Ed Tech

This week, we will reach the last milestone of our Moodle upgrade. Starting August 18, features in high demand such as inline PDF annotation, collapsible topics, attendance tracking, and integrations with Zoom, Perusall, and Piazza will be available on Moodle.

We’ll document and advertise all new features via this newsletter, LITS’ Tech Docs, and the LITS Blog, so keep an eye out for more information.

Library Hours

BMC Libraries will have limited access for Bryn Mawr and BiCo community members this fall, including designated study spaces with social distancing for students in particular areas of Canaday and Carpenter, access to Special Collections and non-circulating materials by appointment, and service desks. Stacks areas will be closed, and we will continue to provide contactless pick-up for physical materials via the circulation desks at Canaday and Carpenter. Collier Library will be closed to patrons this fall due to ventilation issues, and books and other circulating materials will continue to be paged from Collier for contactless pickup at Canaday. These are the planned fall semester hours for Canaday and Carpenter Libraries, starting on September 8:

M-Th – 8am-10pm

F – 8am-8pm

Sat – 9am-8pm

Sun – closed

Library Carrels

In order to provide equitable access to distanced study space in the libraries, carrels will not be assigned to undergraduate or graduate students this semester. Graduate Group students will receive more information soon about changes to Carpenter carrels.

Classroom Technology

Classroom tech orientations are in full swing. Sign up now and see the Classroom Technology for Fall Semester 2020 page for more information about what equipment you’ll find in each space.

The Makerspace

We’re pleased to announce that Bryn Mawr has a Makerspace! Located in Park 157, the Makerspace offers workspace, digital fabrication and prototyping tools, a woodshop, sewing machines and supplies, and more. As part of LITS, the Makerspace will help to further explorations into critical making and material culture, support educational and pedagogical efforts on campus, and provide a welcoming space for members of the Bryn Mawr and Trico community to practice and develop new skills.

To discuss ways the Makerspace can support your work, please contact Bronwen Densmore, Makerspace coordinator at bdensmore@brynmawr.edu or visit http://digitalscholarship.brynmawr.edu/makerspace/ for more up to date information.

And some near-term reminders while we’re here…

As always, please reach out to help@brynmawr.edu with any questions. We’re working collaboratively through this channel to assess needs, track requests, and provide consultation in ongoing ways.