RESOLVED: Connection between Moodle and Panopto Unavailable

This connection between Moodle and Panopto is now working normally.

Please contact the Help Desk if you are experiencing any lingering issues.

The connection between Moodle and Panopto is not working after yesterday’s Moodle updates. We are working with Panopto to fix this ASAP. We will update again once we have more information or when things have been resolved.

In the meantime, please access Panopto by:

Go to https://brynmawr.hosted.panopto.com Choose the SAML log in option from the drop-down menu Click “Sign in” Login with your regular College credentials

Please contact the Help Desk with questions: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu