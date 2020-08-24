LITS Fall Newsletter: Resources for Students, Software Access, Streaming Movies and More

Sent to faculty, staff, and student listservs 8/24/20:

Welcome to the LITS Fall Newsletter!

These messages collect important information and reminders about library and information technology services that are new or different for the fall 2020 semester. Watch for future issues into September.

Start here!

Our FAQ is updated regularly with answers to your questions. Wondering about something we haven’t addressed yet? Please don’t hesitate to ask.

We’re actively contributing to this Virtual Learning Resources site the Dean’s Office has created. Students should check back often for an ever-growing collection of information regarding remote teaching and learning. Learn how to use different services, try out fun tech tips, and discover the IT resources available to you.

Software Access

If you’d like to get an idea of what software access will look like this fall, we’re ready to start testing our remote software solutions with all of you!

To access LabStats, the software that provides remote access to one of our physical computers on campus, please follow the instructions here.

To access our cloud-based solution, Apporto, go to https://brynmawr.apporto.com/ and log in with your College credentials. From there, you’ll be able to access multiple pieces of College-licensed software such as SPSS, ArcGIS, and Mathematica. Tech Documentation and access to Mac-specific software will be coming soon.

Please keep in mind that we’re still actively working on ironing out any issues that arise as we’re setting up each system and adding new software every day. You may experience service interruptions or see things come and go at any time as we continue our work before the start of classes. Let us know how you think things are looking so far.

New in Ed Tech

After a busy week and working through a few glitches, we’re happy to announce a new and improved Moodle site for the fall semester. As promised, we’ve added new features and activities to support hybrid and online teaching, including collapsible topics to organize your Moodle site, using Annotate PDF to give feedback on assignments, taking attendance on Moodle, scheduling Zoom meetings directly from Moodle, and a Perusall integration for collaborative reading.

We’ll continue to add new activities and useful how-tos to our Tech Documentation daily, so we encourage you to take a look at what’s already there and to stay tuned for new content.

Stream Movies during Quarantine

We’re all stuck inside a little more than we’d like these days. The libraries subscribe to some great streaming services – check them out!

Feature Films for Education: popular and classic feature films from all genres. Take a look!

Swank Digital Campus: feature films and documentaries used in classes

E-Books

The libraries have been increasing access to e-books in Tripod, our library catalog. (Limit availability to “online” to view them.) Some course texts will be available this way, and you’ll also see links for HathiTrust, which has provided emergency e-access to over 200,000 print books from the Bryn Mawr library stacks. Faculty who wish to request e-books or streaming video for fall should contact their subject librarian, or email library@brynmawr.edu.

Printing and Scanning

Printing and scanning will be available in the libraries during open hours. You’ll find Canon multifunction printers in Canaday (1st and A floors) and Carpenter (A floor). Did you know you can print from your personal computer and stop into the library to release it with your OneCard?

Makerspace

The Makerspace located in Park 157 will be available for in-person and remote appointments starting September 8. Available to all members of the Bryn Mawr community, we provide tools and resources to support hands-on and digital design and fabrication. To speak with the Makerspace Coordinator about ways to incorporate making activities into your in-person, hybrid or online classes, please visit us at http://digitalscholarship.brynmawr.edu/makerspace/

A few reminders while we’re here…

As always, please reach out to help@brynmawr.edu with any questions. We’re working collaboratively through this channel to assess needs, track requests, and provide consultation in ongoing ways.