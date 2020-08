Need a tool to help you stay organized as a remote learner? Zotero will help you create notes, bibliographies, and organize your research.

Attend Zotero Workshops on Zoom:

Wednesday, Sep 2, 2020 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: https://www.brynmawr.edu/events/zotero-virtual-help-session-0

Thursday, Sep 3, 2020 11:00 am – 12:00 pm: https://www.brynmawr.edu/events/zotero-virtual-help-session-1

Contact library@brynmawr.edu with questions.