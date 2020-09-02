Moodle Known Issue: Course Content Seems to Disappear

Several instructors have recently reported that content has disappeared from their Moodle course sites. In fact, the course content is only hidden. The culprit seems to be the Collapsible topics course format, which gets reset to show the course containing fewer sections than it actually has. We are not certain what triggers this change, but the fix is to change the Course Format settings to Topics with hidden sections collapsed, and then change them back to Collapsible topics.

On the course main page, click the gear icon (Actions menu) and choose Course Settings. Under Course format, Reset Format to Topics. Reset Hidden sections to Hidden sections are shown in collapsed form. Click Save and Display. Click the gear icon (Actions menu) again and choose Course Settings. Under Course format, Reset Format to Collapsed topics. Reset Hidden sections to Hidden sections are completely invisible. Click Save and Display.