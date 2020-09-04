MiCollab “Re-register” Calls

Community members have reported receiving calls from MiCollab that appear to be asking them to “re-register”. These calls are irritating, but they are harmless and can be ignored.

To resolve the issue, LITS will be working with our phone system vendor to do significant upgrade of our MiCollab server, which runs the software for our telephone system. We will be looking for a time to do this when service interruptions and potential delays will have the least impact on the campus community, but this may not be until a semester break. In the meantime, we apologize for the confusion these calls may cause.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.