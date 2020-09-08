Panopto Video Access Issues

We have received numerous reports from instructors and students about access to Panopto videos. There are a few known issues that Panopto tech support is working to diagnose and fix. In the meantime, here are two workarounds that will fix many problems:

By design, Panopto creates an account for course participants (if needed) and grants them access to course videos the first time they click on a link in the Panopto block in a Moodle course. If you are having difficulty accessing videos, try clicking the link to a recording in the Panopto block in one of your Moodle courses. As a workaround for video access issues, instructors can get a Panopto share link that works for Anyone who has the link and add it to a course page as a URL resource. (Turn editing on, then click Add activity or resource and choose URL)

We will post more information as we have it from Panopto.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.