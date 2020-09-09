Bryn Mawr Blogs Upgrade and Editing Freeze 7am to 11am on Sept 23, 2020

The Web Services team will complete a months-long upgrade of the Bryn Mawr Blogs on Wendesday, September 23, 2020. The upgrade involves migrating the Blogs from aging servers and outdated software to new, up-to-date virtual machines running the latest versions of MariaDB, PHP, and Linux. The upgrades should provide a more performant, secure, and reliable reliable service to Blogs users and the wider Bryn Mawr Community that relies on this service.

Between 7 and 11 am on Sept 23, 2020, Blogs will be affected in the following ways:

Users will not be able to log in to any Bryn Mawr blogs or edit content.

Users that are logged in at that time will be forcibly logged out.

Already existing content from the Blogs will still be available for Blogs visitors. This is only an editing freeze.

The Web Services team expects that users will be able to log in and edit content on Blogs again no later than 11 am.

As always, please reach out to help@brynmawr.edu with any questions.