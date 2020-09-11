Zoom Cloud Recording Processing Delays

Zoom is reporting cloud recording processing delays.

Processing time, or the delay between when a meeting ends and when it is available online for viewing, is directly related to the length of the video and the number of video and audio streams it contains. (Video increases recording size/processing time more than audio.) Processing times of 1-2 hours per hour of video are normal; however, delays of up to 72 hours have been reported in some cases.

Zoom is working on a fix; in the meantime, if immediate access to a recording is required they recommend recording locally to a computer. You can upload locally recorded videos to Panopto to share them; upload processing time is always dependent on the length of the recording, file size and your Internet connection, but Panopto is not reporting system-wide delays at present.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.