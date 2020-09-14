LITS Fall Newsletter: Library study space, Panopto, Children’s Book Exhibition, and more

Sent to faculty, staff, undergraduate, graduate, postbac, and emeriti listservs:

Welcome to the LITS Fall Newsletter!

These messages collect important information and reminders about library and information technology services that are new or different for the fall 2020 semester.

Start here!

Our FAQ is updated regularly with answers to your questions. Wondering about something we haven’t addressed yet? Please don’t hesitate to ask.

Reserve Study Space at Canaday and Carpenter Libraries

Library study space is available by reservation for BiCo students, faculty, and staff! This service will be available when the College is in Level 1 operations. See Tech Docs for instructions.

New in Ed Tech: Getting more out of Panopto

Panopto, Bryn Mawr’s lecture capture system, enables users to quickly record classes, lectures, collect video assignments, and share recorded videos for users to view. Because of the platform’s ability to store large files, faculty can also use Panopto as a video streaming service by uploading video from their devices and sharing it with viewers. Other Panopto features include editing video, adding quizzes, screen recording and captioning.

Learn more by getting an account and visiting our collection of Panopto Tech Docs.

Scanning with Office Lens

Hybrid and remote teaching often require sharing scanned versions of documents such as notes, equations, or other handwritten work. Office Lens offers a secure way to scan and share files while also saving to your Bryn Mawr College OneDrive. See Scanning documents using your smartphone for instructions.

The Girl’s Own Book: Selections from the Ellery Yale Wood Collection

The Girl’s Own Book exhibition explores the range of books aimed at girls and young women readers from the beginnings of children’s book publishing in the late 18th century, and looks at how children’s books changed in response to transformations in printing technologies and sensibilities and ambitions of young women readers.

View the exhibition online and in the Rare Book Room in Canaday. When the College is in Level 1 operations, up to 10 BiCo community members can visit the gallery at any one time with masks and appropriate social distancing.

Revamped Information Security Education Program

The College’s Information Security Education Program got a major refresh this year with updated content specific to our higher ed context. Many thanks to the class of 2024 for completing the program before arriving on campus! Faculty and staff can watch for a launch email on October 1. The deadline to complete the program is November 1.

Documenting COVID-19 at Bryn Mawr

Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to document their experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak and contribute them to the College Archives. Our goal is to create a community-sourced archive of personal experiences and reactions to the pandemic, one which shows the ways in which we are living now. All members of the Bryn Mawr College community are invited and encouraged to participate.

Seeking Community Feedback

LITS is committed to continually improving our services and offerings and the ways in which the community experiences those services. From time to time, you’ll receive a very short survey after you’ve reached out for support from LITS. You’ll also start seeing links to a feedback form pop up in the signatures of LITS staff members. We’d love to hear from you.

As always, please reach out to library@brynmawr.edu or help@brynmawr.edu with any questions. We’re working collaboratively through these channels to assess needs, track requests, and provide consultation in ongoing ways.