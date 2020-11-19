Sent to service-updates listserv:

Dear BMC Community Members,

I’m writing to provide updated information about hours and services that are planned for the upcoming months. This is our best understanding at the moment. We’ll provide updates as we have them during this period, recognizing that conditions may change (how’s that for a summary of 2020?!).

November 21-November 29 (Thanksgiving Week):

All libraries closed

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available Monday-Wednesday

November 30-December 18:

Canaday open We are planning to be open M-Th 8am-8pm, F 8am-6pm, Sat and Sun 1pm-5pm. NOTE: Please be sure to check the library hours before visiting the library. TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Study spaces available by appointment Special Collections available by appointment Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

December 19-December 23:

All libraries closed

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

December 24-January 3 (College closed for winter break)

January 4-January 22:

Canaday open Hours to be determined TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Special Collections available by appointment Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

January 23-February 12 (student quarantine period):

Canaday open Hours to be determined Special Collections available by appointment Book and laptop pickup only (no study spaces available) Printing available TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

Beyond the spring-term quarantine period:

Canaday open

Carpenter reopens

Collier remains closed

During these break and transition periods, we do not have sufficient student employees to keep both Canaday and Carpenter open, so we’re consolidating services at Canaday and will be paging materials from Carpenter and Collier for pick-up during open hours. Canaday has a relatively large number of reservable computers and printers, including color printers; ILL and EZBorrow always go through Canaday for check-out. We’ll continue to post updates to the library hours page, and we’ll send more detailed information for January hours closer to that time frame.

Please let us know via library@brynmawr.edu or help@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions or concerns, and check the LITS FAQ page for more detailed information about LITS services.

All best,

Gina