Some Bryn Mawr community members have reported unexpected display name changes in their Office 365 account, such as a middle name or initial appearing.

This is a system-level issue associated with our data feeds, and LITS staff are working to fully determine the cause. We will post additional information here as it becomes available.

Please don’t hesitate to contact the Help Desk with any concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.