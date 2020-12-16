Update on Libraries – 12/16 through start of spring semester

sent to service-updates list:

Dear BMC Community Members,

I’m writing to provide updated information about hours and services that are planned for now through the start of spring semester. This is our best understanding at the moment, and we’ll provide any updates as we have them during this period.

Library Hours

December 16-December 18

Canaday will close Friday, December 18, at 5pm. Due to the storm this week, the library will be closed also from noon on Wednesday, December 16, through Thursday, December 17, reopening on Friday morning. Please pick up library materials Wednesday morning or Friday before we close for winter break.

December 19-December 23

All libraries closed

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Book drop will remain open through Dec. 20. It will be locked from Dec. 21-Jan. 4

Printing is available in Park

TriCo, Interlibrary Loan and EZBorrow lending unavailable

December 24-January 3 (College closed for winter break)

January 4-January 22

Canaday Hours: Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm; Saturday and Sunday: 1-5pm

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available

Special Collections available by appointment

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

January 23-February 9 (student quarantine period; this period may be slightly shifted based on guidance at the College level, so please stay tuned for any updates)

Canaday open for pickup of library materials, printing, and appointments only (no study spaces available)

Hours to be determined

Printing available in Canaday and Park

TriCo borrowing, Interlibrary Loan, and EZBorrow available

Remote Help Desk and remote research assistance available

Carpenter closed (request Carpenter materials for pickup in Canaday)

Collier closed (request Collier materials for pickup in Canaday)

Please let us know via library@brynmawr.edu or help@brynmawr.edu if you have any questions or concerns, and check the LITS FAQ page for more detailed information about LITS services.

Our hours are subject to change with any new COVID restrictions. Please check the LITS hours page before visiting.

Wishing you all the best for the holiday break, and a healthful, bright new year!

Gina